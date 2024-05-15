Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx©Courtesy of Netflix
Celebrity news

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx share first look and premiere date of ‘Back in Action’

‘Back in Action’ marks Diaz’s first film in a decade.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Cameron Diaz’s awaited comeback is right around the corner. “Back in Action” marks her return to films in over a decade. Alongside Jamie Foxx, the two play a suburban couple with kids, who hide the fact that they used to be secret spies.

Today, the film shared its first official images and a release date on Netflix.

RELATED:

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome a second baby into their family

Nicole Richie reacts after Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden also named their son after a bird

More details about ‘Back in Action’

Back in Action©Courtesy of Netflix
Cameron Diaz and Jaime Foxx in ‘Back in Action’

Back in Action” follows the married couple, who’s dramatically forced to return to their dangerous job. The logline reads: “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

The film is described as an action comedy and boasts an exciting cast that includes Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close.

Photos shared online show Diaz and Foxx in various situations, with them running and looking elegantly dressed up.

When is it premiering?

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx©Courtesy of Netflix
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx

“Back in Action” is one of Netflix’s most awaited titles, with the streamer advertising it over the past year, recruiting the help of Tom Brady for an ad that pushes Diaz out of retirement. The film will premiere on Netflix this November 15th.

Related Video:

Ryan Gosling no longer plays 'dark roles' because of his kids

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more