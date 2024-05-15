Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx share first look and premiere date of ‘Back in Action’

Cameron Diaz’s awaited comeback is right around the corner. “Back in Action” marks her return to films in over a decade. Alongside Jamie Foxx, the two play a suburban couple with kids, who hide the fact that they used to be secret spies.

Today, the film shared its first official images and a release date on Netflix.

More details about ‘Back in Action’

©Courtesy of Netflix



Cameron Diaz and Jaime Foxx in ‘Back in Action’

“Back in Action” follows the married couple, who’s dramatically forced to return to their dangerous job. The logline reads: “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

The film is described as an action comedy and boasts an exciting cast that includes Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close.

Photos shared online show Diaz and Foxx in various situations, with them running and looking elegantly dressed up.

When is it premiering?

©Courtesy of Netflix



Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx

“Back in Action” is one of Netflix’s most awaited titles, with the streamer advertising it over the past year, recruiting the help of Tom Brady for an ad that pushes Diaz out of retirement. The film will premiere on Netflix this November 15th.