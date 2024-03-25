Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome a second baby into their family

Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, took to social media to share the joyous news of the arrival of their baby boy, Cardinal Madden. The couple expressed their gratitude and happiness for the newest addition to their family.

“He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids’ safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures,” the couple shared in a caption accompanying a post, in which they also described Cardinal as “really cute.” The post further conveyed their overwhelming sense of gratitude, stating, “We are feeling so blessed and grateful.”

This delightful news follows the couple’s previous announcement of the birth of their daughter, Raddix, in 2020. At that time, Diaz and Madden had made it clear that they intended to shield their family from the public eye by refraining from sharing additional photos or details, underscoring their commitment to safeguarding their children’s privacy.

The There’s Something About Mary actress gushed over her daughter Raddix during an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. When asked by the TV host how quarantining is with her baby, Cameron replied, “Heaven. It’s been Heaven.” Time has been flying for the new mom and her little girl, who is growing fast. “Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds and these things that happen that she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” she said. “Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

Becoming a mother after 40

During a conversation with her friend Gwyneth Paltrow for the GOOP’s podcast, Diaz shared details of her life as a mother at the age of 49. “The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last ten years,” Diaz said.

“It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110 since I’ve got a young child,” she added. “I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s,” she continued.

The Cuban and Spanish descent star also believed her genetics would play a role in her aspiring longevity. “My family’s from sturdy stock,” she shared. “My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around. I think I’ve got some of that.”

She added, “And as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don’t do.”

According to Diaz, although she is “the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids,” she feels supported. “I’m lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her,” she concluded.