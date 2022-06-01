Cameron Diaz explains what it means for her to become a mother in her 40s

There is no shame in becoming a mother after 40; more than before, people prioritize their careers and mental health before giving birth. Cameron Diaz is among the group of females embracing the term “older mom.”

During a conversation with her friend Gwyneth Paltrow for the GOOP’s podcast, Diaz shared details of her life as a mother at the age of 49. “The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last ten years,” Diaz said.

“It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110 since I’ve got a young child,” she added, referring to the 2-year-old daughter she shares with her husband, Benji Madden.

“I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s,” she continued.

The Cuban and Spanish descent star also believed her genetics would play a role in her aspiring longevity. “My family’s from sturdy stock,” she shared. “My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around. I think I’ve got some of that.”

She added, “And as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don’t do.”

According to Diaz, although she is “the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids,” she feels supported. “I’m lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her,” she concluded.