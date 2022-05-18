Cameron Diaz shares her experience as a mom and reveals why she is not going back to acting

Cameron Diaz is opening up about her experience as a parent and why she has no intentions of accepting new roles in Hollywood films at the moment.

The iconic actress talked to Kelly Clarkson during a recent interview and described herself as an “older parent,” after welcoming her daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden via surrogate in 2019.

She explained that she enjoys being with her daughter and wants to focus on raising her and spending time with her family.

“I think because I am an older parent... and I really worked hard to get a child... I’m very fortunate to have been able to take the time to do it and be there with her. That’s the hugest blessing,” Cameron admitted.

“I love it, I feel like it’s the best thing... Well, I don’t feel like it, I know it’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she continued, revealing Kelly that she has a “mom checklist” to make sure she is doing the right job.

“I feel like as a parent it’s your job to just be like, ‘OK, so what are you feeling here,” adding that as a parent she thinks her “job is to help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through, and be able to help her identify that, and then move through it.”