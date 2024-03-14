Kali Uchis gives birth to her first child with rapper Don Toliver: ‘Our beautiful healthy baby boy’

Kali Uchis is a new mom! The Colombian-American singer has welcomed her new baby with rapper Don Toliver. The happy couple revealed the news of the pregnancy with a music video, ahead of the release of Kali’s latest album.

The musician took to social media to share a sweet message and a series of clips holding her baby following the birth. “You are everything we could have hoped for & more,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”

Kali’s celebrity friends took a moment to congratulate her on her new journey as a mom, including Halle Bailey, who recently welcomed her baby boy Halo. Kehlani also wrote a congratulatory message for the new mom, as well as Skai Jackson, and her friend and collaborator JT.

The singer posted a video with her boyfriend back on January 11, to announce the good news. “Starting our family,” she revealed; “don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

Following the announcement Kali dropped her latest album ‘Orquídeas’ and her music video with Peso Pluma, where she can be seen showing off her baby bump in different ensembles.

The singer celebrated her first #1 album, by sharing a message on social media. “Grateful for the constant growth, in every way & for all of you & your well wishes, in a world full of people that seek to tear others down. if anyone’s proud I hope baby will be so proud of all we are accomplishing together while in my belly.”