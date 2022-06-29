Tom Brady convinces Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement and star in a Netflix movie

Cameron Diaz is back, thanks to Tom Brady and Jamie Foxx. The 49-year-old actress is giving Hollywood one more chance to star alongside Foxx in Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy Back in Action.

The last time Diaz and Foxx worked was on the 2014’s Annie remake. The musical comedy film was Cameron’s final film role before saying goodbye to the movie sets.

To convince Diaz to return, Foxx called Diaz on a three-way with Brady, who retired from the NFL’S Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 40 days later rejoined. “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire,” Brady says. “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

Cameron took to social media to confirm the news. “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait; it’s gonna be a blast!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Seth Gordon will direct the upcoming move. According to Variety, although the plot details are being kept under wraps, the production is expected to begin later this year.