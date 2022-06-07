Cameron Diaz says she stays in shape by doing intermittent fasting

Cameron Diaz is turning 50 this year and looking stunning as usual. For years many people have wondered how she stays healthy and glowy all the time with such a busy lifestyle. Luckily now we know the answers to those questions.

During an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, the 49-year-old star revealed that she stays in shape by doing intermittent fasting. “I’m the mother of a two-year-old, so we’re both having a little of this and a little of that, and do I need to be snacking as much as she is all day?” she explained.

“Doing a little reset kind of brings you back. It helps you be more present at the moment, staying aware of what you’re saying and what you’re doing,” she added.

What is intermittent fasting?

According to Mayo Clinic, people doing intermittent fasting don’t eat for some time each day or week. For example, “some people eat a normal diet one day and either completely fast or have one small meal (less than 500 calories) the next day.”

Other people “eat a normal diet five days a week and fast two days a week,” while others “eat normally but only within an eight-hour window each day. For example, skip breakfast but eat lunch around noon and dinner by 8 p.m.”

Does it have health benefits?

“Some studies suggest that alternate-day fasting is about as effective as a typical low-calorie diet for weight loss,” as per Mayo Clinic. “Losing weight and being physically active help lower your risk of obesity-related diseases, such as diabetes, sleep apnea, and some types of cancer. For these diseases, intermittent fasting seems to be about as beneficial as any other type of diet that reduces overall calories.”

The actress said that is “worth it.”

In addition to following this method, Diaz said that she also stopped wearing makeup every day. “I’ve been wearing make-up every day for most of my life because of work, and it was really depleting to my skin. I always had a breakout,” she recalled. “And since I stopped wearing a lot of it in my 40s — obviously I’m older, too, but I was getting breakouts well into my 40s — I like my skin much better.”