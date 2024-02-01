Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx share first look of upcoming movie

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx have shared a first look of their upcoming film. “Back in Action,” which will premiere in Netflix at some point this year, is back in production following a halt after Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed condition.

Years after giving up life in the CIA to start a family, these former spies are dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. Also starring Kyle Chandler, Glenn… pic.twitter.com/xedDfTjRJk — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

Netflix teased the project’s first image, which shows Foxx and Diaz dressed in black suits and looking cool for the cameras. “Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star in BACK IN ACTION -- coming later this year to Netflix,” reads the photo’s caption.

It also provides a brief synopsis: “Years after giving up life in the CIA to start a family, these former spies are dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. Also starring Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, and Jamie Demetriou.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Foxx was back on set after experiencing a health scare that delayed production. In a recent appearance on the podcast “Lipstick on the Rim,” Diaz discussed her experience making “Back in Action,” which marks her first film in over a decade.

"Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person and he's so talented, so much fun,” she said.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz previously worked together on the movie “Annie”

Diaz’s experience on working with Foxx

Diaz also referenced Foxx’s health scare, but provided no more information than necessary. “The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that’s something that is not my place to speak about,” she said.

She concluded that Foxx is currently “thriving” and in fine health. “Back in Action” will premiere in Netflix at some point this year.