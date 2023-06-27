According to a source close to PEOPLE, Cameron Diaz is deeply concerned about her co-star Jamie Foxx’s recent health crisis. Diaz, who stars alongside Foxx in Netflix’s upcoming movie Back in Action, was devastated when the filming was temporarily halted on April 12 due to Foxx’s health scare that landed him in the hospital. The shoot continued a few days later, using a stand-in for Foxx in some scenes.

Reports suggest that Diaz was “shocked and saddened” by the unexpected news of Foxx’s medical complication. She wanted to assist and be supportive in any way possible, but Foxx’s family has kept his status private.

US actors Jamie Foxx (L) and Cameron Diaz pose for pictures during a photocall for the film “Annie” in central London on December 16, 2014.

Corinne Fox said her famous dad is getting better. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said.

According to the outlet, a source said, Diaz and Foxx were working together, and the next day, he was gone, causing Diaz to feel disheartened and worried about his condition.

Although Foxx’s current health status is unclear, his daughter Corinne assured fans that her father was doing well and was out of the hospital. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote. “He was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Diaz will be relieved by the recent update, knowing that Foxx is on the road to recovery. Porsche Coleman, who acted alongside Foxx in the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, also shared positive news about his recovery.

After years of stepping away from acting to focus on her family, Diaz has reignited her passion for the craft. Diaz retired in 2018 and came out of retirement in 2022 for the Jamie Foxx film.

Although the shooting schedule for Back in Action was strenuous, Diaz was ecstatic when the film wrapped. A source told DailyMail, she’s ready to enjoy her time as a mother. “These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her, and she hates being away from Raddix. Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world,” they said.

A possible drama on the set

“She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place,” the insider said, noting that she has nothing to prove. The insider made sure to note that there are no issues with Foxx.

She recently went on a family vacation to Europe following the wrap of the movie. However, her joy is tempered by her concern for Foxx’s health, and she hopes he will recover soon.