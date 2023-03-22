Cameron Diaz might go back into retirement after Jamie Foxx’s film ‘Back in Action’

Cameron Diaz is having a Tom Brady moment. The actress may go back into retirement after her Netflix action-comedy Back in Action. Diaz retired in 2018 and came out of retirement in 2022 for the Jamie Foxx film.





A source told DailyMail, she’s ready to enjoy her time as a mother. “These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her, and she hates being away from Raddix. Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world,” they said.

The insider alluded to possible drama on the set. “She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place,” the insider said, noting that she has nothing to prove. The insider made sure to note that there are no issues with Foxx.



Diaz, and Benji Maden,44, who recently celebrated their annniversary, welcomed their daughter in December 2019, and have chosen to live a private life. According to their source, while he has been ‘supportive’ of everything, it has started to take a toll.

The news comes after reports that Foxx had a “major meltdown” about problems on set and fired four crew members: an executive producer, two directors, and his own driver. “People working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.” DailyMail reported.



Foxx convinced Diaz to come out of retirement for the film, with her last movie being Annie in 2014. Details of the film have been kept mum but stars Diaz, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, and Jamie Demetriou. The film is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) and is set to release in 2014.