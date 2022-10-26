Matthew Perry reveals Cameron Diaz once punched him in the face, and more about his love life

Matthew Perry continues to share some personal details of his life, from being confronted by Jennifer Aniston for his alcohol abuse, to now his love life and previous dates with other fan-favorite celebrities.

The actor revealed in his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ that he once went on a date with none other than Cameron Diaz, however things didn’t go as planned for the pair.

Perry explained that they were set up after the actress broke up from Justin Timberlake back in 2007. He went on to explain that Diaz got “immediately stoned” during the group dinner they were at, and she didn’t seem “interested” in him “at all.”

They also played Pictionary with the rest of their friends and Perry said “something witty” to her, however she “accidentally” hit his face. “Are you f–king kidding me?” he said to her at the time.

The actor also looked back at his failed relationship with Julia Roberts. “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me.”

He continued, “Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable,” Perry wrote. “So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”