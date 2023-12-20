Cameron Diaz shuts down rumor that she retired again because of Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz wants the Jamie Foxx slander to end. The iconic actress famously came out of retirement in 2022 to shoot Foxx’s film Back in Action, but rumors quickly began to swirl about some shenanigans happening on set.





Earlier this year, in March, it was reported that Fox, who was later hospitalized for an undisclosed reason, “had an absolute meltdown” on set and fired four crew members: an executive producer, two directors, and his own driver. “People working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out, and Jamie has become pretty unpopular,” DailyMail reported.

A source later told the outlet Diaz would likely go back into retirement, noting how important motherhood is to her and alluding to drama on set. “She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place,” the insider said.





“Annie” photocall 2014 in London

Diaz, who has worked with Foxx on three projects, cleared the air on this week’s episode of Molly Sims’ “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, shutting down rumors she would never make a movie again because of Foxx. “I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” she said, per Page Six. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?‘”

The 51-year-old noted there were “hiccups” on set, but it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary, saying it was “natural.” She went on to praise Foxx, saying he is the “best.” “I love that guy so much,” she said. “He’s such a special person, and he’s so talented, so much fun.”

“Back in Action” is Diaz’s big return to Hollywood since 2014, when she left to start a family with Benji Madden. The couple shares a daughter, Raddix Madden.

The film’s plot is described on IMdb as “a woman who has been retired for six years and comes back smarter and stronger than ever.” It stars Diaz, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, and Jamie Demetriou. The film is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) and does not have a release date.