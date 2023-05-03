Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized over ‘medical complication’

Jaimie Foxx remains hospitalized three weeks after he experienced a medical emergency. Sources close to Foxx haven’t revealed his condition or his state, but are asking followers to keep the actor in their prayers.

TMZ reports that Foxx’s condition has forced to him to push various engagements, prompting some scrambling from studios. Sources report that Foxx and his daughter Corinne will not be involved in the new season of “Beat Shazam,” the series that he’s been hosting since the year 2017. Corinne has been the series’ DJ and has reportedly been at her father’s side in a hospital in Atlanta. According to Variety, Nick Cannon will be replacing Foxx.

A couple of hours ago, Jaime Foxx shared a message on Instagram. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote. His friends dropped some encouraging and supportive comments, including Mary J Blige, Billy Bush and John Legend.

Corinne previously shared the news of her father’s health in a statement. “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx was previously working on the Netflix film “Back in Action,” which co-stars Cameron Diaz.

