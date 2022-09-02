Cameron Diaz is ‘embracing’ turning 50- celebrated with Benji Madden, Nicole Richie, Adele, and more

Cameron Diaz is officially 50, and she is embracing every moment of it. The actress was surrounded by loved ones Tuesday night at Nobu in Malibu. According to a People insider, some of the people in attendance were her husband Benji Madden, her sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña,Adele,Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow.





The Diaz party celebrated in a private area at the celebrity hot spot “for hours.” “Cameron was wonderful. She had the best time celebrating her birthday, the source said. “Diaz and Madden were “She was laughing and very much enjoying herself. She kept hugging Benji and her friends,” they added.

While aging can sometimes come with mixed emotions, especially as a woman in Hollywood, a second insider said she is “embracing” turning 50 and “really loves her life so much.”

“She loves being married, and she loves being a mom,” the insider said adding, that she is ”also excited to start filming again.“



It was revealed in June the Mask star was coming out of her 8-year retirement. She will be starring in an upcoming film for Netflix with Jamie Foxx.

Foxx had Tom Brady help bring Diaz back to work, he famously retired and un-retired earlier this year after 40 days.