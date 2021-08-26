Chef Cameron Diaz: 5 easy recipes the actress has shared on Instagram

Cameron Diaz may have stopped acting 7 years ago but there is plenty of amazing content on her Instagram page. Although she doesn’t post often when she does it’s usually a fun video advertising her wine company Avaline. The videos give you an inside look of who the mom really is and are very refreshing. Diaz has been married to Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden for 6 years and they share Raddix Madden, who turns 2 in December. Along with videos like chopping off cork bottles with a knife, are easy cooking recipes that show off her culinary skills. So if you want some fun, easy, Diaz-approved recipes, check out 5 of her best cooking videos below.

1. POPCORN WITH A KICK

If you’ve ever wondered how Diaz enjoys popcorn, she likes a little kick. The actress supported her friend Drew Barrymore’s show with an easy homemade recipe.

Ingredients:

Popcorn kernels

olive oil

nutritional yeast

Chalula

2. ROASTED CORN AND FRESH PEA SALAD WITH FETA CHEESE

This quick pan-roasted corn and fresh pea salad with feta cheese and a champagne orange and garlic vinaigrette that she says pairs well with white wine.

Ingredients:

1 ear of corn

handful of snap peas

Feta Cheese (crumbled)

1/2 orange

1 garlic clove

champagne vinegar

olive oil

salt

3. BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER “WINGS”

We love a good cauliflower wing. The Lakers fan celebrated playoffs back in October with this perfect game day snack and recommended it with a Rose.

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

Your favorite buffalo wing hot sauce

1/2tsp Garlic powder

1/2tsp Onion powder

1/2tsp Paprika

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 tablespoons of butter

Your favorite ranch dressing or Sour cream and ranch packet seasoning

4. VEGGIE NORI ROLLS



This fresh and easy recipe is perfect for summer.

Ingredients:

• 1 pack of Nori seaweed wraps (plain not toasted)

• 1-2 ripe avocados

• 1 medium carrot

• 1/2 of a red onion

• 1 package of broccoli sprouts

• 1 shallot

• Juice of 1/2 a lemon

• Tahini

• Ponzu or soy sauce

• 1 - 1 1/2 cups of red wine vinegar

• 2 tablespoons of Kosher salt

• About 2 glugs of olive oil

5. WHATEVER-YOU-GOT RAMEN

We all have some ramen hiding in our kitchen somewhere and if it seems boring just take some advice from Diaz to turn ramen into ~Ramen~. Believe it or not, Diaz says it‘s her favorite go-to meal.

Ingredients:

Diaz’s note: this what she uses but feel free to use whatever you have

2 instant ramen packages (Flavors: Lemongrass Ginger & Garlic pepper)

3 cups of chicken stock

About 1/2 cup each of diced carrot, celery, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli

About 1 tablespoon each of diced garlic, shallot, ginger & crunchy garlic chili sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 egg

Juice from 1/2 a lime

1 tsp of rice vinegar

Roughly chopped cilantro to finish



BONUS VIDEO: