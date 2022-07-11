The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 3
Cameron Diaz talks about the time she might have been a drug mule

In an appearance on a podcast, Diaz talked about her early modeling career and how she thinks she was a drug mule in Morocco.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Cameron Diaz has done it all. The acclaimed actress who recently jumped out of retirement has been open about the difficulties of having a successful acting and modeling career, and how taking a break from the spotlight has benefitted her mental health. In an appearance on a podcast, she shared how, early on in her career, she might have unwillingly been a drug mule.

Because Age Is A State Of Mind: Cameron Diaz Joins MPTF To Celebrate Health And Fitness©GettyImages
Cameron Diaz at MPTF event.

Diaz appeared on “Second Life,” a podcast hosted by Hillary Kerr where she interviews notable women who’ve gone through career changes. Diaz discussed one of her work experiences while she was living in Paris and pursuing a career in modeling. “I didn’t work a day. I was there a full year and I didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life. I got like one job but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco – I swear to God,” she said. Diaz relayed that she was involved in a modeling assignment and was asked to carry a locked suitcase that contained her costumes in it. “Quote, unquote,” she said.

“What the f**k is in that suitcase? I’m like this blonde-haired blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the nineties, I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down. I’m like … this is really unsafe,” she said.

Jim Carrey And Cameron Diaz In 'The Mask'©GettyImages
Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in

“The Mask”

After her year in Paris, Diaz was cast in “The Mask,” a role that launched her Hollywood career. She was 21 years old and the film marked her first acting role. Afterwards, Diaz was featured in a variety of incredibly successful films until her retirement in 2014.

Earlier this month, Diaz announced she would join a new Netflix film, called “Back in Action,” where she’ll co-star alongside Jaime Foxx.

