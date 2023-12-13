Sophia Bush says she was in a ‘Hot Divorce Summer’ group chat amid Ashlyn Harris romance

Sophia Bush and her friends sound like they know how to keep each other in good spirits, even when dealing with hardships. The actress filed for divorce from her second husband, Grant Hughes, on August 4, after 13 months of marriage, and she revealed that she was in a group chat with friends that was renamed ‘Hot Divorce Summer.’

©GettyImages



Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush

Bush is the cohost of a podcast, “Drama Queens” with her friends, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz. On Monday, December 11th episode, Bush explained that back in early summer, she and some friends were going through breakups. Inspired by Meg The Stallions, “Hot Girl Summer,” someone renamed the chat, “Hot Divorce Summer.” “I was just dying,” Bush said.

The group chat became their safe place with advice, lawyer recommendations, and fun. “I was like the fact that we have this group chat that is literally giving everybody life, and people are trading recommendations for lawyers, sending each other quotes from phenomenal writers. We have a book club going. We’re sending each other really hilarious memes from TikTok. It just got so great,” she explained.

The 41-year-old’s hilarious story comes amid her newfound romance with retired professional soccer star Ashlyn Harris. They were both spotted together at Art Basel in Miami last week.

Both women are off the heels of their respective divorces, with Harris filing for divorce from soccer player Ali Krieger on September 19, after four years of marriage.

According to Page Six, things budded between Harris and Bush after they appeared together on a panel in the South of France at the Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival in June. Then, they were photographed at a La Copa Mundial Femenina watch party in July.

©GettyImages



La Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Peacock Watch Party -



PEOPLE confirmed the romance in October, with a source saying they went on their first dinner date a couple of weeks prior, “After being friends for years and running in the same social circles.”

Bush does not have any children, but Harris is a mother of two. She and Krieger adopted their daughter, Sloane Phillips Krieger-Harris, in February 2021, and their son Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, in August 2022.



©GettyImages



Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris hold their children in May 2023 after the Mothers Day National Women’s Soccer League

The soccer star addressed the split on Instagram writing, “Several weeks ago, a process that had been ongoing privately for some time became public. Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage, and co-parenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly.”

“We agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate, and to move forward with our lives. Two happy families are always better than one unhappy one. This process is never easy, but we are making our way through,” she concluded.