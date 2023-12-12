Hilary Duff is expecting her 4th baby: ‘Surprise Surprise!’

Hilary Duff is expanding her family! The Hollywood star is sharing the happy news with her fans and followers, revealing that her 4th baby is on the way. This is also her 3rd baby with husband Matthew Koma.

The former Disney star made the announcement by sharing her family’s 2023 holiday card on social media. “So much for silent nights,” the couple wrote in the card, showing some adorable family photos in their pajamas.

“Surprise Surprise!” she wrote in the caption, confirming that they are “adding one more to this crazy bunch!” The singer and the actress welcomed their daughter Banks in October 2018, and their youngest daughter Mae in March 2021.

Hilary and Matthew tied the knot during an intimate ceremony held at their Los Angeles home in December 2019. The actress shares 11-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

After starting her motherhood journey in 2012, Hilary described her experience at the beginning as similar to a “teen mom.” During a conversation with the Good Guys podcast, she revealed that “it was hard because I didn’t have any friends that were having kids yet,” adding that she ”just figured it out and loved it.”

“I met my first husband [Mike Comrie], and like two years later, maybe three years later, I just felt like really ready to open that chapter of my life,” she said. “I always wanted to be a young parent.”

The actress also faced some struggles as she “had a two-year-old and was divorced.” However, she says she “always knew” she was “meant to be a mom.”