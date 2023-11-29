Julia Roberts shares sweet birthday tribute to her 19-year-old twins with rare photo

Julia Roberts is celebrating her kids with a sweet birthday tribute. And while the Hollywood star is known for keeping her personal life private, she decided to share a throwback Polaroid photo, posing with her babies Hazel and Phinnaeus at the time, and writing an emotional message for their 19th birthday.

“There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together,” Julia wrote, adding a heart emoji and the number 19. The actress can be seen holding the two babies in each arm and looking at the camera.

Julia shares Hazel and Phinnaeus, as well as 16-year-old son Henry, with her husband Daniel Moder. The actress and the cinematographer tied the knot in New Mexico in 2002, with a special tribute for their 20th wedding anniversary last year.

Last year Julia shared another throwback photo for their birthday, with her friends sharing birthday messages in the comments. “Baby grown ups! Happiest of Birthday sweet Hazel and Finn!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Such a beautiful picture! Happy Birthdays!!” adding, “Finn and Hazel, the most perfect duo.”

Julia previously talked about her family life and how she transitioned from putting her professional life first to starting a new life chapter. “By the time we had kids, I had accomplished things and felt secure about that part of my life,” she said to Wall Street Journal. “I was so joyful moving into the family phase of my life in a sincere way.”

She also revealed to the Telegraph that she wanted her kids to have a normal experience growing up. “My husband and I are very aligned on that front and I think that we live a very normal experience with our children,” she said. “I don’t want them to have some of the struggles that I had, but at the same time, you do need to know how to make your bed and how to do your laundry, and how to be able to make one meal.“