Julia Roberts wears dress with George Clooney’s face on it

Julia Roberts knows how to make a statement.

This past week, at the Kennedy Center Honors event, where George Clooney was one of the evening’s honorees, Roberts was one of the red carpet’s highlights. She wore a custom-made gown that featured photos of Clooney and herself.

©GrosbyGroup



Roberts’ dress was designed by Jeremy Scott

The dress is black and designed by Jeremy Scott. It features a wide assortment of Clooney photographs over the years, from his days on the TV series “E.R.” to his most recent work. Roberts paired her look with some hoop earrings and a Moschino blazer, wearing her hair long and wavy.

©GrosbyGroup



Roberts accessorized her dress with some hoop earrings and simple make up

Clooney was accompanied by his wife, Amal Clooney. While Clooney wore a traditional suit, Amal wore a stunning Valentino gown that she paired with a matching clutch and cape.