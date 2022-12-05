Julia Roberts wears dress with George Clooney’s face on it

Julia Roberts knows how to make a statement.
This past week, at the Kennedy Center Honors event, where George Clooney was one of the evening’s honorees, Roberts was one of the red carpet’s highlights. She wore a custom-made gown that featured photos of Clooney and herself.
The dress is black and designed by Jeremy Scott. It features a wide assortment of Clooney photographs over the years, from his days on the TV series “E.R.” to his most recent work. Roberts paired her look with some hoop earrings and a Moschino blazer, wearing her hair long and wavy.
Clooney was accompanied by his wife, Amal Clooney. While Clooney wore a traditional suit, Amal wore a stunning Valentino gown that she paired with a matching clutch and cape.
The Kennedy Center hosted an evening filled with all sorts of notorious people. Other of the evening’s honorees include Amy Grant, U2, Tania Leon, and Gladys Knight. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were also in attendance. The event will air on TV this December 28th, on CBS.
Clooney appeared to be very touched and happy over the course of the evening. “Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors. To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family,” he said in a statement featured on the Kennedy Center’s website.