Why George Clooney’s proposal to Amal Clooney was a total disaster: ‘I planned it out’

George Clooney is opening up about an important moment in his life! The Hollywood star revealed that his proposal to Amal Clooney was not as romantic as he would have liked.

The actor talked to Drew Barrymore about the special moment back in 2014, detailing how it all went down. “It was a disaster. I planned it out. I’m not stupid,” he said. “I planned the whole thing out.”

He continued, “I’ve got, like, I’ve got a playlist with my Aunt Rosemary (Clooney) singing. And I’m going to get down and I’m gonna give her the ring right at the song, Why Shouldn’t I? It’s a great song. So, I’ve got it all planned out.”

Clooney explained that he asked his now-wife to relight a candle on the table. “We’ve been having dinner and the song starts and I go, ‘You know, I think there’s a lighter to relight the candle - which I blew out - relight the candle. I think there’s a lighter in that little box behind you.’”

Amal said during the romantic moment. “‘There’s a ring in there’ like somebody left a ring there three years ago, you know.” George continued to say that he wanted to get down on one knee, “Listen, I’d really like to marry you, but I also am not young and I’ve been on my knee now and I could, like, lose a hip, you know?’”

He also admitted that he was very surprised when the couple learned they were expecting twins. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Now, it’s the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then...Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me.”