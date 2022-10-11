George Clooney and Julia Roberts on being older parents and missing experiences in their kids lives

It seems George Clooney is not looking forward to seeing his kids grow up, or at least not when it comes to dating. The 61-year-old Hollywood star revealed that he will be “out of it” when the time comes for his 5-year-old daughter Ella to start dating.

During a recent interview with Julia Roberts, the stars were asked about parenting and if they were “scared” of missing milestones in the lives of their children, later in life.

Clooney seems to have been thinking about this scenario in the past, as he laughed and started talking about his daughter. “Papa, I want you to meet [this guy],” the actor said pretending to be Ella, “He’s a drummer in a band.”

“I kind of like the idea of sort of being out of it when my daughter starts to date,” the actor said to Today. Roberts went on to share her thoughts about the matter.

“The truth is … no matter how old we are — George being the oldest of us — they have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience.”

She also talked about Clooney’s relationship with his wife Amal, and her relationship with her husband Danny Moder.

“I met [my husband] when I was ready. You met Amal when you were ready,” she explained. “And then we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them.”