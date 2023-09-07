Georgina Rodriguez’s red fiery look inspired by Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’

Georgina Rodriguez gave one of the most glamorous entrances at the 80th Venice Film Festival. The model, who recently turned heads during the Cannes Film Festival, showed off her stunning look, posing for the cameras and feeling the ‘Pretty Woman’ fantasy by wearing a very similar ensemble worn by Julia Roberts in the iconic film.

The businesswoman attended the premiere of ‘Enea’ and stole the show as she stepped on the red carpet, wearing an off-the-shoulder red fiery gown designed by Vetements for their Spring 2024 collection. The look also featured a sweeping train and a tie waist that accentuated Georgina’s incredible figure.

She paired the glamorous ensemble with opera gloves designed by the same brand and completed the look with some statement jewelry, including a white gold and ruby choker designed by Pasquale Bruni, as well as dainty bracelets and rings from the same brand.

©BUENA VISTA PICTURES





Georgina wore her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look, which seemingly featured the latest cherry cola lips trend and a soft pink eyeshadow. Her look was without a doubt inspired by Julia Roberts’ character in the film, as it continues to be one of the most iconic beauty transformations, and was perfectly recreated by Georgina.

The model continues to become an important name in the fashion industry, as she has recently collaborated with top fashion brands, and has attended multiple shows and exclusive events, following her undeniable influence worldwide. Back in May Georgina attended the Cannes Film Festival after partnering with L’Oréal cosmetics, wearing a black minidress with matching high heels and a one-of-a-kind diamond and ruby Chopard necklace.