Georgina Rodríguez shows off her curves in sheer yellow dress and high heels

Georgina Rodríguez stepped out in a colorful dress over the weekend. The fabulous businesswoman has been living her best life in Portugal and Italy with her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, enjoying the warm weather and going on boat rides aboard a luxurious yacht, and documenting their adventures in the ocean, including a series of photos going on a romantic jet ski ride.

And while Georgina is on vacation, she also has time to show off her incredible sense of style. The 29-year-old TV personality gave her best poses in a series of photos posted on social media. Georgina can be seen stepping onto the yacht as the sun is about to set, wearing a yellow sheer dress by Blumarine, featuring long sleeves and a ruched mini skirt.

Georgina paired the look with clear GCDS high heels, which featured a crystal platform sole. She also wore long sparkly earrings, a gold watch, a black Hermes Kelly handbag, and black Prada sunglasses.

“Lovers of the beach,” Georgina wrote, posting all about her recent outing with Cristiano. The reality star showed off her incredible figure while riding a jet ski with the soccer star, wearing a 2-piece black bikini and a green hat, while Cristiano sported black and gold shorts, a white hat, and black sunglasses.