Georgina Rodríguez stars in the new campaign of the Italian fashion brand Genny

Georgina Rodríguez stars in the new campaign for the Autumn/Winter collection of the Italian fashion brand Genny. Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner has been chosen by Sara Cavazza Facchini, the brand’s creative director, to model the newest launches.

According to the designer, Rodríguez is the perfect fit for the brand because “just like Genny, she has a natural femininity that inspires a modern and elegant woman who is passionate about style and family.” During the promotional video, Georgina also says that fashion is “a way of life.”

The campaign photos were taken by Vanina Sorrenti inside a mansion in Madrid designed by architect Joaquín Torres. “The entire campaign confirms our love for art and architecture, which have so inspired the purity of Genny’s designs,” they explain.

Georgina’s photoshoot comes after she was captured taking her children to Rosalía’s concert at the Wizink Center in Madrid. During the outing, Georgina rocked a yellow outfit paired with pink heels. She completed the ensemble with jewelry and a long braided ponytail.