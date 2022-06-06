Georgina Rodriguez makes citrus chic in exclusive Dolce & Gabbana lemon dress

Georgina Rodriguez showed off her chic fashion sense over the weekend as she stepped out in Ibiza on Saturday, June 4.

The Spanish model looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana lemon print midi dress from the Italian designers exclusive collection, which comes with a £1,850 pricetage, according to Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old made a statement as she arrived at the venue, pairing her exclusive dress with a pair of Hermes Izmir sandals while she carried one of the fashion house’s sought-after handbags.

Georgina looked beautiful in the ruched style, which perfectly showed off her curvy silhouette. She finished off the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, going on to add a matching watch and a collection of bracelets.

The model had her brunette hair slicked back into a sophisticated bun with a few front strands left out to frame her face, giving her glam that old Hollywood vibe.

Rodriguez stepped out on her own for the day since her footballer boo, Cristiano Ronaldo, returned to training earlier this week with in Portugal.

This outing comes just a few months after a tragedy for the couple, who revealed back in April that their son had died at birth. Luckily, their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survived.