Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez makes her first appearance since their baby’s passing

Georgina Rodriguez just made her first public appearance since the tragic loss of her son during labor earlier this year.

The 28-year-old girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo made her way to Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Elvis on Wednesday, May 25. Rodriguez looked absolutely stunning while posing on the red carpet, wearing a sparkly silver down with a halter top and a high slit up her leg.

The model let the dress shine by keeping the rest of her look simple, pulling her dark hair into a slicked back bun and adding some emerald drop earrings. Her makeup look was both glamorous and simplistic, wearing a mauve smoky eye and a glossy pink lip.

The Argentina native posted about her appearance on Instagram, uploading pictures of herself from the trip along with the caption, “MERCI CANNES” with a French flag emoji. The flicks she uploaded show her boarding the private plane she took to the high-profile event, fastening her strappy silver at the entrance steps.

Fans were happy to see Georgina putting on a brave face for this event following her upsetting announcement just last month, when her and Ronaldo revealed that they lost one of their twin babies during childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the soccer star wrote via Instagram on April 18. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The message, signed by both Cristiano and Georgina, continued: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”