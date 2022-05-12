Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his ripped abs aboard a boat, with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rogriguez are one hot couple. This week the soccer player shared a photo cozying up with his long-time girlfriend aboard a boat over turquoise waters. They both stayed protected from the sun with hats and sunglasses, but Ronaldo took advantage of the rays and tanned his perfectly chiseled abs. The only thing sharper than his muscles was Rodriguez’s giant diamond engagement ring.



©Cristiano Ronaldo





Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram, and fans loved seeing the pic. It has over 10 million likes with supportive comments like, “Nothing is more important than being surrounded by family.”

It’s great to see the parents spending time together with smiles on their faces. Ronaldo and Rodriguez experienced a parent’s worse nightmare last month in April when one of their newborn twins passed away. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” their joint statement read.



On Thursday, the Manchester United player shared his happiness after being awarded his 2nd Premier League Player of the Year Award. “My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible,” he wrote on Instagram.



©Cristiano Ronaldo





Fans were proud of his award but one fan noticed the ring on his left finger. “Is that a wedding ring I see?” They commented.

The couple has been together since 2016 but has never gotten married publicly. In the Netflix show I Am Georgina, the athlete assured a wedding was on the horizon. “It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen,” he said.

Could it be possible the couple got married under the radar? Or is Ronaldo just wearing an engagement ring to match Rodriguez’s?