Cristiano Ronaldo is grateful for the supportive gesture of his fans for the painful loss of his son

In the midst of this difficult moment that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are going through due to the loss of one of his twins, the soccer star took a moment to thank his fans for their supportive gesture at Anfield stadium last Tuesday, a day after announcing the death of his baby, the athlete ‘CR7’ was absent from the match in which his team, Manchester United faced Liverpool.

©GettyImages



Cristiano Ronaldo agradeció asus fans por el apoyo demostrado en los últimos días

The sports rivalry was left behind when the fans from both teams dedicated a minute-long of applause in the 7th minute of the match as a sign of solidarity with Crsitiano and Georgina Rodríguez for the loss of their son. On his Instagram profile, where he has more than 430 million followers, the Portuguese athlete thanked all the fans at the stadium for the tribute they paid to him and his family.

Cristiano took to instram to share his appreciation by sharing a video that showed the emotional moment in which those attending the game last Tuesday, April 19, paid tribute to him, along with the caption: “One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽