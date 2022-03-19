Georgina Rodriguez calls Cristiano the best dad in the world

Georgina Rodriguez celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a post of Cristiano doing what he does best; spending time with his children. Rodriguez shared a post of Ronaldo spending time with his kids, writing a sweet message.

March 19th is Father’s Day in Spain, the place where Georgina Rodriguez was born and where she and Cristiano spent the majority of their relationship. To commemorate the occasion, she shared a sweet post, featuring Cristiano and their kids. The adorable photos show Cristiano and their four kids, Cristiano Jr, Eva María, Mateo, and Alana, in different scenarios. In one photo, they’re all smiling in the pool, in another they’re playing basketball and in the last one, he’s alone, drinking from a coconut at the beach.

“All days by your side are happy and special,” she wrote. “We love you infinitely. Thank you to the best dad in the world.”

Georgina and Cristiano often share the accomplishments and landmarks of their children. Most recently, Cristiano Jr signed a contract with Manchester United, starting his soccer career from an early age. While Cristiano was busy with work and training of his own, Georgina was in attendance, supporting their son. “Chasing our dreams together. Mom loves you,” she captioned the post, which featured Georgina and all of her children.