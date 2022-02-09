Georgina Rodriguez has long been an influencer, but her fame reached new heights with the release of her Netflix docuseries. I Am Georgina shows an in-depth look of her luxurious life, showing her friends, her businesses, her role as a mother. and her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Her close group of friends makes an appearance, lovingly nicknamed “Las Queridas” (The Lovers). Scroll down below to have a look at who is who: