Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday by gifting him a luxury SUV

To celebrate her boyfriend’s 37th birthday, Georgina Rodriguez gave him a luxury SUV. Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been dating for over five years, and have discussed the possibility of getting married for some time now.

Rodriguez shared a video of her gift on Instagram. In it, Ronaldo is surprised over his present and hugs her in thanks, climbing aboard to test out all of the car’s features. Their kids make an appearance, excited to be in the car with their dad. Georgina captioned the post with a loving message. “Happy 37 years to the love of my life. We love you infinitely. A better father and better life partner that God could have provided for me. A fighter and deserving of everything good that happens to you. You’re perfection and inspiration.”

On January 28th, Rodriguez celebrated her own birthday, which also featured a lot of surprises and presents from Ronaldo. She uploaded several photos alongside Ronaldo and their children, in an elegant party in Dubai, where Georgina’s face and the poster for her Netflix series were displayed in the Burj Khalifa. “This is how this exciting day ends. I don’t have the words. Thank you, thank you, thank you @cristiano. It’s not possible for you to make me happier each day,” she wrote. She also thanked Dubai for treating them well and for always making them feel at home. “Thank you to everyone who worked on making this day so special. And thank you to everyone who is always there for me, celebrating me and my family’s happiness. I love you with all of my heart.”