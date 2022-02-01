How Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the world’s tallest building for girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s 28th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo will stop at nothing to make his girlfriend’s birthday as memorable as possible.

For Georgina Rodriguez’s 28th birthday, the legendary athlete arranged for a themed laser show on the tallest building in the world: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

The building was lit up with images of the Spanish actress in her Netflix show I Am Georgina, which was released on the same day. The series follows Rodriguez on her journey from rags to riches and her whirlwind romance with one of the most famous men in the world.

Georgina first met Ronaldo at a Gucci store back in 2016, where she was working at the time. Now, she’s pregnant with his twins as she helps her boyfriend raise children from previous relationships, changing her life forever.

Just a few years after working in retail and metting Cristiano, Georgina’s name could be seen flashing on the Burj Khalifa along with the message “Happy Birthday Geo” in giant white letters. It doubled as a sweet birthday message and promotion for her Netflix series.

According to reports from the UK’s Daily Mirror, the cost of a three-minute promotional ad or message on the side of the tower is a minimum of $68,000. While that’s certainly a lot of money for something so short, we all know that’s nothing for someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Following the grand gesture, Georgina posted a clip of the special moment on Instagram, thanking her other half for doing something so memorable.