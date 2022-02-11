Cristiano Ronaldo could not be more proud of his 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr. who recently signed a professional deal with Manchester United’s junior league. It’s the start of Junior’s career as he follows in the footsteps of his famous father. At this pace, we can expect him to be one of the greats.

‘CR7’ could not be there for Junior’s signing ceremony but his partner and mother of his children Georgina Rodrígues was. The influencer shared her excitement on social media for Junior’s big step with a sweet message. See the pics below.