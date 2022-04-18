Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are facing challenging times after revealing the death of their newborn baby. The couple was expecting twins; however, they lost their little boy due to complications. At the same time, the couple keeps pushing forward for their newborn daughter, that came into the world without setbacks.

Through a joint statement, the soccer player and the influencer released the devastating news, which flooded their loved ones with sorrow, but at the same time, with hope for the arrival of their daughter.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” Ronaldo began his statement. “It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Adding, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

©Cristiano Ronaldo



Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announce the death of one of their children

Hundreds of celebrities, colleagues, and friends of the couple sympathized with them in the face of the harrowing moment they faced and wished them early resignation. Some relatives of Ronaldo have spoken out in this regard, such as Mrs. Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano’s mother, and one of his sisters, Kátia Aveiro.

Manchester United, the team he currently plays, also extended their condolences for the sensitive moment they are going through. Ivana Rodríguez, Georgina’s older sister, also reacted to the couple’s post.

Kátia Aveiro, sister of the Portuguese soccer player, sent a message to the couple, showing her solidarity. “I love you, and my heart is all there on this side... May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more... Our little angel is already in his father’s lap, 🙏 and our little girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters...❤️.”