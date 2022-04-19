Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool to mourn the loss of his baby

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are living one of the most difficult chapters in their lives, last Monday, April 18th, in a statement they announced that one of their twins had passed away during birth. As we expected, ‘CR7’ decided that during this difficult time we would stay close to his family, so his team, Manchester United announced that the Portuguese athlete will not be playing this afternoon against Liverpool.

©GettyImages



For ‘CR7’ there is nothing more important than being by his partner’s side in these critical moments

Through a statement released on its website and social networks, the English team known as ‘ManU’ announced that the 37-year-old Portuguese player would not be in today’s match. “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

©@georginagio



In a statement, the couple announced the death of their baby, the boy

In a show of sportsmanship, the opposing team extended their condolences to Cristiano and Georgina’s family through a message on social media. “All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family.❤️”

All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2022

According to the media outlet TUDN, Liverpool fans plan to send a message of encouragement to Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the website, fans want to do a minute of applause at Liverpool-Manchester United match on Tuesday. Several groups of fans of both teams have requested through social networks that those who go to the Anfield stadium on Tuesday dedicate a minute of applause to the football star in the 7th minute.