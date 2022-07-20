Georgina Rodríguez takes her kids to enjoy Rosalía’s concert in Madrid

Georgina Rodríguez is not a regular mom. She is a cool mom! Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner took their children to Rosalía’s concert at the Wizink Center in Madrid. During the outing, Georgina rocked a yellow outfit paired with pink heels. She completed the ensemble with jewelry and a long braided ponytail.

In May, Georgina made her first public appearance since the tragic loss of her son during labor earlier this year. The 28-year-old girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo made her way to Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Elvis on Wednesday, May 25.

Fans were happy to see Georgina putting on a brave face for this event following her upsetting announcement just last month, when her and Ronaldo revealed that they lost one of their twin babies during childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the soccer star wrote via Instagram on April 18. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The message, signed by both Cristiano and Georgina, continued: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”