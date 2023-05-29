Georgina attended the screening of the film “Last Summer” (Catherine Breillat, 2023) at the famous Palais des Festivals, and she wanted to match the luxury that characterizes this iconic red carpet. The Spanish influencer opted for a spectacular golden jewel dress designed by one of her favorite designers, the Tunisian Ali Karoui.

Gio looked gorgeous in this form-fitting, mermaid cut with a mesh effect. The dress featured wide straps, a straight neckline, beading, and a pleated train that trailed down the red carpet.