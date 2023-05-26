Jennifer Lopez iconic Versace look makes cameo at the Cannes Film Festival

During the recent amfAR Cannes Gala held at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d-Antibes, France, all eyes were on Lena Mahfouf as she made a stunning appearance in a revamped version of the iconic green Versace dress that Jennifer Lopez famously wore at the Grammys in 2000.

©GettyImages



Lena Mahfouf attends amfAR Gala 2023 Presented by The Red Sea International Film Festival - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2023 in Cannes, France.

JLo gave this legendary dress a new lease of life, showcasing it on the runway during Versace’s 2019 fashion show.

Lena, a famous French social media sensation with an impressive 2.48 million subscribers on YouTube, 4.1 million followers on Instagram, and 3 million on TikTok, proved to be a worthy successor to JLo’s striking fashion statement.

With her effortless style and absolute confidence, Lena undoubtedly turned heads and left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

©GettyImages



Léna Mahfouf attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France.

But...who wore it first?

Jennifer Lopez made quite the statement in 2000 when she stepped out in the breathtaking jungle green Versace dress. The dress featured a never-ending neckline that left everyone in awe. But what’s interesting to note is that the dress was actually first worn by Donatella Versace at the 1999 MET Gala.

The theme of that year was Rock Style, and Donatella’s dress design became the talk of the town. Little did she know that it would turn out to be one of her most iconic creations. According to Harper’s Bazaar, JLo was smitten by the gown the moment she laid eyes on it back in 1999.

In 2000, Jennifer’s stylist presented her with two outfit choices for the Grammys. Jennifer later disclosed that the options were a white dress and the iconic Versace dress. Despite her stylist’s recommendation to wear the white dress, Jennifer was drawn to the green dress, which became a viral sensation and is now the reason why Google Images exist. As a singer, actress, and businesswoman, Jennifer’s fashion choices have always been noteworthy.