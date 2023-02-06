Some of our favorite celebrities attended the 2023 Grammy Awards, taking this as the perfect opportunity to show off their fashion style, posing for the cameras at the red carpet of the highly anticipated ceremony.

Cardi B made a special appearance on stage, paying homage to Paco Rabanne with one of his incredible designs, Jennifer Lopez looked as elegant as ever in Gucci, while presenting an award, and Sam Smith and Shania Twain had some of the most extravagant looks of the evening.

Check out our full list of fashion moments at the 2023 Grammy Awards!