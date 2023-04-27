The Met Gala is known for its star-studded red carpet and jaw-dropping fashion moments, and one supermodel who has consistently wowed at the event is Gisele Bündchen. From her first appearance in 2003 to her most recent in 2022, the Brazilian beauty has dazzled on the Met Gala’s iconic steps.

Bündchen’s looks have ranged from elegant and sophisticated to bold and daring. Her gowns have sparkled, shimmered, and flowed, making her one of the most memorable attendees at the annual event.

As we wait for the next Met Gala, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at Bündchen’s complete fashion history at the event. Get ready to be inspired by her decade of Met Gala glamour.