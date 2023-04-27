Kim Kardashian has a date with Karl Lagerfeld’s cat and officiates Chris Appleton’s wedding

Kim Kardashian has a busy schedule. The Skims founder recently officiated Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s wedding, and had a date with Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, who will be at the Met Gala. On Wednesday, she shared a gallery of photos and videos from her time with the famous kitty and inside the late designer’s office.



There has been a lot of speculation about the Kardashians and this year’s Met Gala. There were even reports they would not be invited, which reportedly left Kim ‘very unhappy’ But it’s clear she’s going to be there. “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she wrote in the caption.

This year’s theme is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, “We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.” The famous German fashion designer was born on September 10, 1933, and passed away on February 19, 2019.



Kim the officiator

On Wednesday, Appleton announced his marriage to Gage with photos of their leather-filled ceremony. The all-black rock star affair included Kardashian as the officiator. Appleton is a longtime hairstylist to the Kardashians and is very close to Kimmy. “We did it,” he captioned the post, thanking Kim and Shania Twain, who performed “You’re Still the One.”



It’s unclear what day the wedding happened, but they were recently together in Las Vegas watching Usher’s concert. On Sunday, Appleton was honored with the hair artist of the Year award at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards hosted by Daily Front Row Magazine.

The 42-year-old made a tribute honoring their friendship. “I can tell him all of my personal business, and it will never get out. We can party in Vegas all night long until three in the morning and get tattoos – (but) not me – like we did last night,” she gushed, per USA Today.

The newlyweds first confirmed their relationship on March 16 on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m very happy,” Appleton said. “I’m very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”