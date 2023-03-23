Kim Kardashian was ‘very unhappy’ about reports she wasn’t invited to the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family were not too happy about recent reports that they weren’t invited to the Met Gala. They were reportedly ‘embarrassed,’ but it’s apparently some sort of “misunderstanding.”



It was reported by Page Six last week that Kim 42, her siblings, or her mom Kris Jenner, would be invited to the Met Gala on May 1. An insider told The Sun the Skims founder was “very unhappy” and staffers have been trying to smooth the relationship between her and the Conde Nast team. “The news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding.”



But we may see them there after all. A source told The Sun that Kim Kardashian has been on the list since the fall, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners have been invited.

A second insider told the outlet, “It’s been embarrassing for everyone involved, but Kim is still excited and has already been working with a top fashion house to design a custom look for the night.”

As for Anna Wintour’s exclusive event, a source told the outlet, “Anna had wanted to do a cull of the guest list this year and make it more of an exclusive event.” “Kim was never told she might not be on the list,” they added.