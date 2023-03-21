Jennifer Aniston inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment: Who wore it best?

Jennifer Aniston looks as glamorous and elegant as ever. The acclaimed star is bringing back Hollywood’s golden era with her latest look, for the red carpet of her latest film ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris, channeling the iconic Marilyn Monroe and her ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ moment.

The 54-year-old actress looked stunning with the Eiffel Tower as the perfect backdrop, wearing a sparkly beige dress, paired with a white fur stole and minimal jewelry. Jennifer was all smiles posing for the cameras, sharing her excitement for the Netflix film and celebrating with the rest of the cast, including Adam Sandler and Mélanie Laurent.

Online users quickly pointed out that Kim Kardashian had recently recreated the Marilyn Monroe look at the 2022 Met Gala, and wondered if the actress had been inspired by the reality star to recreate her own version of the iconic fashion moment.

Jennifer showed off a chic version of the look, featuring spaghetti straps and a longer hem, while as many people already know, Kim wore the exact same dress worn by Marilyn at the 45th birthday celebration of former President John F. Kennedy, before changing into a replica for the exclusive fashion event.

The ‘Friends’ star wore her straight blonde hair as usual and rocked a soft glam look, stepping out fresh and radiant for the red carpet, making a homage to the Hollywood icon.

