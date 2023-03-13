Why the Kardashian family is not invited to the 2023 Met Gala: Report

Bad news for fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. It seems the famous family will not be attending one of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year, after a number of controversial headlines following their presence at past editions of the Met Gala.

Close sources to the organizers of the exclusive event revealed to Page Six that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is making a series of cuts from the guest list, and it seems the celebrity family will not be included.

The publication has yet to detail the reasons to leave the Kardashians out of the list, however it has been rumored that it has to do with the fact that the attention is taken from fashion, to focus on controversial moments, including Kim’s Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala.

An insider to the Kardashians is denying that there is any truth to the rumor, as the popular reality stars are invited every year to the long awaited gala. Apparently fans of the family will have to wait until May 1 to see if Wintour invited the Kardashians to the celebration, and if they are on theme with the event, as guests have to dress in honor of Karl Lagerfeld. Either way we can expect for them to make the headlines.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will celebrate the 2023 Met Gala in honor of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. His career, creativity, and contributions to fashion will be celebrated at the 2023 Met Gala. His pieces and sketches will be fully displayed at the venue.

The “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will be curated by Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, and Lagerfeld collaborator Amanda Harlech. The creatives have the hard work of synthesizing the designer’s career into 150 looks; however, the 2023 dress code is ampler than that; in simple words, guests need to dress “In honor of Karl.”