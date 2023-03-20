Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old son excited to meet Lionel Messi

Kim Kardashian will do everything to see her kids happy. The reality star wanted her 9-year-old son Saint to have the best time during their recent attendance at the Paris Saint-Germain game against Stade Rennais at the Parc des Princes.

The mother-son duo spent some quality time over the weekend, with the highlight of their day happening during the game. Saint was joined by a group of friends, who were trying to get the attention of Lionel Messi, and decided to wave at him.

Great to welcome special guest @KimKardashian to the Parc des Princes today! #PSGSRFCpic.twitter.com/xbWtnDTEER — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 19, 2023

Kim shared the sweet moment on social media, quickly going viral after Messi’s reaction. The soccer star noticed the group of kids and waved back at them, making them go crazy, jumping up and down with excitement.

And while the game was not a success for Messi’s PNG, Saint had an unforgettable experience following the 2-0 match. The kids also got to meet Kylian Mbappé after the game, and even met Neymar via FaceTime.

The businesswoman has been making Saint’s dream come true lately, as they continue their football tour, visiting Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium last week.

“When Leo Messi says hi back,” Kim wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing the clip of the kids looking happier than ever at the game. The celebrity family had a great time, however online users went as far as to blame the reality star for the losing game.

“Wasn’t she also at the Arsenal game??? She is bad luck,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I blame Kardashian for PSG’s defeat.”