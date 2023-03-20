North West goes to church with her dad Ye and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori

North West has been spending more time with her dad’s ‘wife.’ The 9-year-old was spotted arriving at church in Los Angeles with her father Kanye West, and his boo Bianca Censori. The father-daughter duo had the same expression towards the paparazzi as Censori greeted a friend.



Kanye and Censori wore matching black leather looks. She had a very interesting handbag that looked like it was attached to a leather glove. North rocked long green braids, a black t-shirt, shorts, high school, and cool sneakers.

The sighting comes after a source told Entertainment TonightKim Kardashian is “fine” with Censori being around their kids. “Co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim,” the source said. The couple shares North, Saint,7, Chicago,5, and Psalm,3. “Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine.“

It’s the second time the trio has been seen together in public. They enjoyed dinner together in January at the celebrity hotspot Nobu.

Things got serious for Censori and Ye fast, with the couple getting married in a private wedding ceremony in January. A source told the Sun they changed vows at the $5,000-a-night Amangiri Resort in Utah.

Ye was photographed wearing a wedding ring on January 8th, and sources told TMZ it symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony. The outlet notes it doesn’t seem like they have filed for a marriage certificate to make it legal.

Censori is from Australia and worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for years.