Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Martha Stewart, Selena Gomez, Kris Jenner, and more

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It’s been a week full of Oscars recaps, banks collapsing, and more, but the weekend is here. Get the fun started by watching the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Drew Barrymore



Drew Barrymore shares an adorable throwback as a child actor.

2. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is looking for someone to crush on.

3. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner wishes her son Rob Kardashian Jr. a happy 36th birhday.

@krisjenner Happy birthday to my amazing wonderful, beautiful son, Rob! You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life. You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known. You are the greatest dad in the world! You are so amazing and fabulous with Dream! You make sure her every need and desire is taken care of constantly and you do it with such joy, passion, consistency, and love. Thank you Rob for all the passion, all the love, all the kindness that you give all of us every single day, I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom. I am the luckiest mother in the world to have you as my son. I feel completely blessed, and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xoxo 🍀💚😍❤️🙏🏼 Song: Frank Sinatra, Fly Me to the Moon ♬ original sound - Kris

4. Rosalía

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro sing their upcoming song, “RR” very close to eachother.

5. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart shows Tom Brady how she really makes her green juice.

6. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shares incredible footage from her honeymoon in Dubai, scuba diving in the worlds deepest pool.

7. Julia Fox

Julia Fox opens up about her brother’s arrest.

8. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt make a fun video on Oscars day.

9. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga reveals it was her best friend that fell after the photographer at the Oscars.

@ladygaga No one knows she’s my best friend and we both had back to back red carpet falls 🤣👯‍♀️ ♬ Tubthumping - Chumbawamba

10. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian slays all day with Kylie Jenner. The comments are all about Selena Gomez though.