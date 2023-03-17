Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Martha Stewart, Selena Gomez, Kris Jenner, and more

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It’s been a week full of Oscars recaps, banks collapsing, and more, but the weekend is here. Get the fun started by watching the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore shares an adorable throwback as a child actor.
@drewbarrymore
Throwback!❤️♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is looking for someone to crush on.
@selenagomez
Still out here lookin for him lol♬ original sound - laica chan
3. Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner wishes her son Rob Kardashian Jr. a happy 36th birhday.
@krisjenner
Happy birthday to my amazing wonderful, beautiful son, Rob! You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life. You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known. You are the greatest dad in the world! You are so amazing and fabulous with Dream! You make sure her every need and desire is taken care of constantly and you do it with such joy, passion, consistency, and love. Thank you Rob for all the passion, all the love, all the kindness that you give all of us every single day, I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom. I am the luckiest mother in the world to have you as my son. I feel completely blessed, and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xoxo 🍀💚😍❤️🙏🏼 Song: Frank Sinatra, Fly Me to the Moon♬ original sound - Kris
4. Rosalía
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro sing their upcoming song, “RR” very close to eachother.
@rosalia RЯ @rauwalejandro ♬ RR .BESO. RR RR .BESO. RR RR .BESO. RR RR .BESO. R - La Rosalia
5. Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart shows Tom Brady how she really makes her green juice.
@marthastewart Replying to @arieldli1x0 Hey @tombrady, here’s my version of fueling like a champ. 💪🏼 #greenjuice♬ Flowers - Miley Cyrus
6. Lele Pons
Lele Pons shares incredible footage from her honeymoon in Dubai, scuba diving in the worlds deepest pool.
@lelepons Worlds deepest pool / La picina mas profunda del mundo 😱❤️ #deepdivedubai @yosoyguaynaa @deepdivedubai (idea de @sophiat24 ♬ Rose - James Horner
7. Julia Fox
Julia Fox opens up about her brother’s arrest.
@juliafox Replying to @samrambeauty ♬ original sound - Julia fox
8. The Rock
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt make a fun video on Oscars day.
@therock Oscars, Blunt, Tequila, Manx 🥃 #Oscars♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
9. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga reveals it was her best friend that fell after the photographer at the Oscars.
@ladygaga
No one knows she’s my best friend and we both had back to back red carpet falls 🤣👯♀️♬ Tubthumping - Chumbawamba
10. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian slays all day with Kylie Jenner. The comments are all about Selena Gomez though.