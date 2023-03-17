New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Usher, Manuel Turizo, Lupita Infante, and more

Happy Friday! It’s been a long week full of Oscars recaps and celebrity news, but the weekend is here. To get your St. Patrick’s weekend started, check out a round-up of some new music dropped this week.

1. Eladio Carrión ft. Bad Bunny - Coco Chanel

Eladio Carrión teams up with Bad Bunny for a song that already has people talking. People are convinced Benito’s verse is about Kendall Jenner, and he’s throwing shade at her ex Devin Booker.

2. Lasso - Quédate Con Él

Lasso releases his fourth album, EVA. The multi award-winning Venezuelan singer-songwriter fuses pop and alternative genres with musical references to the ’80s and ’90s. The album includes Quédate Con Él which has a fun Rockabilly sound and is all about never being an option.



3. Manuel Turizo x Beéle - Jamaica

Manuel Turizo drops his highly anticipated album 2000. The album blends classic reggaeton beats with other genres like electronic making it a fun listening experience. One of the songs, “Jamaica” is with the Colombian artist Beéle.



4. Lupita Infante - Besarte Así

The talented Lupita Infante releases “Besarte Así” from her upcoming album, Amor Como En Las Películas de Antes which will be released next month. The beautiful mariachi love ballad was written by Lupita with Pedro Dabdoub in México City using Lupita’s voice and the piano in the huapango style, before adding the mariachi elements, according to a press release. “This song is about letting your imagination take you somewhere you’ve never been before. It’s a very romantic track in that it lets you envision that one kiss you have dreamed about your entire life and allow yourself to embrace those loving feelings,” said Lupita.



5. Tuono - Anna

Brazilian singer Tuono releases his second single of the year “Anna.” With inspiration from Reggae and Pop, the Portuguese song has dreamy vibes that will have you smiling even if you don’t know what he’s saying.

6. Usher -GLU

Usher is back with “GLU.” The smooth and sexy single showcases his incredible voice and romantic vibes.

7. ELENA ROSE - El Hombre

Venezuelan American singer and songwriter Elena Rose drops “EL Hombre.” “Thanks to the men who are in my life and love me and protect me. Thank you for being there, for teaching me, for inspiring me, and for being an example to me. Thank you for making those who have broken my heart, those who have doubted me, or those who have tried to convince me that I am less than them see something I laugh at and will continue to laugh at,” she wrote on Instagram.



8. All-Time Low: Calm Down

The nostalgic All Time Low releases “Calm Down.” The pop-rock song is for anyone that hates being told to calm down and for those confused by the state of the world. It comes with a funny and somewhat creepy music video.



9. Justin Quiles, Natti Natasha, Omar Courtz - En Bajita

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, Justin Quiles, joins forces with Natti Natasha and Omar Courtz with a hot party track “En Bajita.” With fun urban beats and a modern reggaeton sound, it’s sure to be a hit for the rest of the year.



10. Sofia Castro - Tengo Que Partir

Colombian influencer Sofia Castro releases her new single “Tengo Que Partir.” The song is about the moment you realize someone should not be in your life, and is about a past relationship.

11. Yari M - Tú

Yari M, Puerto Rico’s new emerging artist releases “Tú.” The up-and-coming singer is only 22 and has been gaining fans after the release of her song “Freshy” which featured Randy and Brray.



12. ¿Téo? - “Final Step”

Up ad coming Colombian-American artist ¿Téo? Releases” Final Step.” “This song/chapter (Final Step) embodies the energy of letting go and turning up. A time to feel more and think less. It’s definitely me leaning more into my Atlanta energy and embracing chaos,” the singer said in a statement.