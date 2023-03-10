Pet of the week: Meet Blue, Michael J. Fox’s adorable new puppy

Michael J. Fox is expanding his family! The Hollywood star is sharing the good news with his fans and followers, sharing a sweet photo of his new puppy Blue. “Hey Blue, welcome to your new home!” the actor wrote, making fans go crazy about his new adorable furry friend, and his resemblance to Einstein.

“Aww he looks like a baby Einstein!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “He kind of looks like Einstein.” Other fans were also wondering about Blue’s breed. “So cute! Is that a Sheepadoodle or Bernadoodle?” someone added, “Nice pup!! Is this an Aussie doodle?

Michael’s celebrity friends celebrated his family’s newest addition, including actress Julianne Moore, who wrote, “Oh my gosh!! So cute,” and writer Ali Wentworth, commenting, THIS IS CRAZY NUTS! What a gorgeous girl! Tell her Auntie Ali can’t wait to play…”

The actor’s wife, Tracy Pollan, shared a video of Blue playing with another dog. “Best friends,” she wrote. The new pup comes two years after the family announced that their dog Gus had sadly passed away. “Gus — great dog and loyal friend, we’ll miss you,” the actor wrote, describing him as a “wonder dog,” who supported him during his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“I didn’t rescue Gus,” the actor shared. “You can argue that he rescued me, but he’d be too modest to make that claim.” He continued, “Your instinct when you have a chronic illness is to sometimes isolate and make your world as small as possible so you don’t have much to deal with, but a dog will open you up,” he explained.